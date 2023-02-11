Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Wolverine World Wide said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 4.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is $14.72. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of $14.54.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is $2,789MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.75, a decrease of 9.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.10%, a decrease of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.10% to 85,659K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 7,135K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,905K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 20.46% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,766K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,909K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049K shares, representing a decrease of 39.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 87.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,298K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,138K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 73.92% over the last quarter.

Wolverine World Wide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

