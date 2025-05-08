Wolverine World Wide Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) reported first quarter net income attributable to company of $11.1 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $14.5 million or $0.19 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.05. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased to $412.3 million from $394.9 million, prior year.

The company said, due to uncertainty around tariffs and related macro-economic conditions, it is not providing a full-year 2025 outlook, and is withdrawing 2025 guidance issued on February 19, 2025.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $0.17 to $0.22 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.19 to $0.24. Revenue is projected to be approximately $440 million to $450 million, representing growth of approximately 3.7% to 6.0%.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.