Wolverine World Wide Turns To Profit In Q1

May 08, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) reported first quarter net income attributable to company of $11.1 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $14.5 million or $0.19 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.05. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased to $412.3 million from $394.9 million, prior year.

The company said, due to uncertainty around tariffs and related macro-economic conditions, it is not providing a full-year 2025 outlook, and is withdrawing 2025 guidance issued on February 19, 2025.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $0.17 to $0.22 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.19 to $0.24. Revenue is projected to be approximately $440 million to $450 million, representing growth of approximately 3.7% to 6.0%.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

