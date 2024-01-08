Wolverine World Wide Says Prel. Q4 Revenue In Line With Guidance

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), a retailer of footwear and accessories, on Monday said its preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 were in line with its November guidance.

Preliminary quarterly revenue is reported at $527 million and yearly revenue at $2.24 billion.

In pre-market activity, Wolverine World Wide shares are trading at $7.71, down 0.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.

