News & Insights

Markets
WWW

Wolverine World Wide Says Prel. Q4 Revenue In Line With Guidance

January 08, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), a retailer of footwear and accessories, on Monday said its preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 were in line with its November guidance.

Preliminary quarterly revenue is reported at $527 million and yearly revenue at $2.24 billion.

In pre-market activity, Wolverine World Wide shares are trading at $7.71, down 0.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.