Wolverine World Wide Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share on revenues from our ongoing business between $2.53 billion and $2.58 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.46 per share on revenues of $2.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

