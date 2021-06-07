Wolverine World Wide Reaffirms FY21 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), Monday reaffirmed its full-year 2021 revenue outlook of $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $2.28 billion.

The company said that its performance has accelerated in the second quarter of the year, fueled by the strength of its largest brands and compelling product innovation.

"The Company continues to see strong momentum and better-than-expected trends across nearly all brands in the portfolio, with Merrell, Saucony and Sperry leading the way," said CEO Blake Krueger.

"Our strong order book has continued to improve since the end of the first quarter, including nice gains in our international business. As such, we now expect second quarter 2021 revenue will exceed 2019 levels, and we are reiterating confidence in our latest full-year revenue outlook," he added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.