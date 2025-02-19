Wolverine World Wide Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wolverine World Wide (WWW):

Earnings: $24.6 million in Q4 vs. -$91.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.29 in Q4 vs. -$1.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share for the period.

Revenue: $494.7 million in Q4 vs. $526.7 million in the same period last year.

