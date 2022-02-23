Markets
WWW

Wolverine World Wide Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 9.4% Excl. Sweaty Betty

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.41. On a constant currency basis, adjusted earnings per share was $0.39 compared to $0.21, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share, excluding Sweaty Betty, was $0.31 compared to $0.21, prior year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss attributable to Wolverine World Wide was $14.6 million compared to a loss of $170.7 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.18, compared to a loss of $2.10.

Fourth quarter revenue was $635.6 million, up 24.7% from prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 24.6%. Excluding Sweaty Betty, revenue increased 9.4% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $629.16 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $2.775 billion to $2.850 billion, representing growth of approximately 15.0% to 18.0%. Earnings per share are expected to be between $2.30 to $2.45 and adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.50 to $2.65, representing growth of 19.4% to 26.5%. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.62 on revenue of $2.83 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular