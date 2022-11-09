Wolverine World Wide Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wolverine World Wide (WWW):

Earnings: $39 million in Q3 vs. $0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.48 in Q3 vs. $0 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $691.4 million in Q3 vs. $636.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.15 to -$0.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $650 Mln- $675 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.41 to $1.51 Full year revenue guidance: $2.670Bln- $2.695Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.