Wolverine World Wide Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $124.6M, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $44.7M, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $713.6M from $631.9M last year.

Wolverine World Wide earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $124.6M. vs. $44.7M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $713.6M vs. $631.9M last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.74 to $2.79 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.