Markets
WWW

Wolverine World Wide Q1 Profit Surges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Wednesday reported a surge in first-quarter net earnings to $38.5 million from $13.0 million last year. On a per-share basis, earnings climbed to $0.45 from $0.16 a year ago.

On average, 9 analysts estimate earnings per share in a range of $0.4 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $510.7 million from $439.3 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for $511.78 million.

The company raised full year outlook and now expects earnings in a range of $1.70-$1.85 per share. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $1.95-$2.10 per share. Analysts project $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. Revenue for fiscal 2021 is projected to grow 25-28 percent in a range of $2,240 million to $2,300 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular