Wolverine World Wide price target raised to $23 from $15 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to $23 from $15 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firmsaid they moderately exceeded low targets and underlying revenue improved to flat year-over-year with higher overall gross margin.

