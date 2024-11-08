Wolverine World Wide price target raised to $23 from $15 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to $23 from $15 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firmsaid they moderately exceeded low targets and underlying revenue improved to flat year-over-year with higher overall gross margin.
