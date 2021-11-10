Wolverine World Wide Posts Breakeven In Q3; Cuts FY21 Earnings View Below Market

(RTTNews) - Footwear and apparel maker Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) reported Wednesday a breakeven in its third quarter, compared to last year's net profit of $22.4 million. Earnings per share were breakeven, compared to $0.27 in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.62, compared to $0.35 in the prior year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.6 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue climbed 29.1 percent to $636.7 million from $493.1 million in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 28.2 percent.

Underlying revenue was $597.6 million, up 21.2 percent versus the prior year and 4.0 percent versus 2019. Analysts expected revenues of $652.73 million.

eCommerce reported revenue was up 45 percent versus the prior year and up 126 percent versus 2019.

Mike Stornant, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are encouraged to see factories re-open but the recent closures will impact our ability to fully service the incredibly strong demand we are seeing in Q4. As a result, we adjusted our full-year outlook for fiscal 2021."

For the full 2021 fiscal year, the Company now expects reported earnings per share to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.21, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10.

Revenue is now expected to be approximately $2.4 billion resulting in nearly 35 percent growth versus the prior year.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.20 to $2.30 and revenue in the range of $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion for the period.

