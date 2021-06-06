Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of August, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Wolverine World Wide Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Wolverine World Wide is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 16.2% based on recent performance. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Wolverine World Wide Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:WWW Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.22 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 16% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On Wolverine World Wide's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Wolverine World Wide's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Wolverine World Wide (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



