Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wolverine World Wide, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$123m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$498m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, Wolverine World Wide has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

NYSE:WWW Return on Capital Employed May 18th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wolverine World Wide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Wolverine World Wide. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 11% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Wolverine World Wide to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Wolverine World Wide's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 138%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

