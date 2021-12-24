Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of February, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. This means the annual payment is 1.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Wolverine World Wide Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even though Wolverine World Wide isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 30.1% based on recent performance. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

Wolverine World Wide Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:WWW Historic Dividend December 24th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Wolverine World Wide's EPS has fallen by approximately 30% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Wolverine World Wide (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

