Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of May, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is around the industry average.

Wolverine World Wide Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Wolverine World Wide is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 30.1% based on recent performance. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

NYSE:WWW Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

Wolverine World Wide Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Wolverine World Wide's EPS has declined at around 30% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Wolverine World Wide's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Wolverine World Wide you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

