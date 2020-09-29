Dividends
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Nasdaq.com
Published

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WWW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.08, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWW was $26.08, representing a -24.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.70 and a 113.95% increase over the 52 week low of $12.19.

WWW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). WWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports WWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.17%, compared to an industry average of -21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WWW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WWW as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLYV with an increase of 17.33% over the last 100 days. IJS has the highest percent weighting of WWW at 0.7%.

