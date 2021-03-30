Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WWW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWW was $37.74, representing a -9.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.80 and a 209.6% increase over the 52 week low of $12.19.

WWW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). WWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports WWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 118.43%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

