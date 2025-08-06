Wolverine World Wide Guides Q3 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates, But Revenues Below - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company said it is not providing a full-year 2025 outlook at this time, due o uncertainty around tariffs and related macro-economic conditions. For the third quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.24 to $0.28 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.32 per share on revenues between about $450 million and $460 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $461.42 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

