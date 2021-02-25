Wolverine World Wide Guides FY21 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2021.

Wolverine Worldwide expects the positive momentum of its performance, athletic, outdoor, and work brands to continue in 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.05 per share on revenues between $2.19 billion and $2.25 billion.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.06 per share on revenues of $2.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

