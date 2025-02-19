WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE Earnings Results: $WWW Reports Quarterly Earnings

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE ($WWW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, missing estimates of $0.42 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $494,700,000, beating estimates of $491,704,107 by $2,995,893.

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE Insider Trading Activity

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE insiders have traded $WWW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY M. KLIMEK (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,214 shares for an estimated $735,083 .

. ISABEL SORIANO (President, International Group) sold 7,687 shares for an estimated $181,182

DAVID A LATCHANA (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,706 shares for an estimated $131,156

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

