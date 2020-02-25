Wolverine World Wide Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WWW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.59, changing hands as low as $27.42 per share. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWW's low point in its 52 week range is $23.05 per share, with $37.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.