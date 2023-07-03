Wolverine World Wide Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WWW

In trading on Monday, shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.80, changing hands as high as $15.09 per share. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWW's low point in its 52 week range is $9.60 per share, with $24.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.90.

