Wolverine World Wide Begins Process To Divest Or License Keds And Wolverine Leathers

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) said it has started a formal process to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business. Also, the company initiated a workforce reduction earlier this week. The company expects this initiative to result in approximately $30 million in savings in 2023.

Including the impact from the workforce reduction, the company expects to realize total savings of approximately $45 million in 2023 from organizational synergies and other indirect cost areas.

Wolverine World Wide also stated that, through two months of the fourth quarter, revenue is in line with expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.