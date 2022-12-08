Markets
WWW

Wolverine World Wide Begins Process To Divest Or License Keds And Wolverine Leathers

December 08, 2022 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) said it has started a formal process to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business. Also, the company initiated a workforce reduction earlier this week. The company expects this initiative to result in approximately $30 million in savings in 2023.

Including the impact from the workforce reduction, the company expects to realize total savings of approximately $45 million in 2023 from organizational synergies and other indirect cost areas.

Wolverine World Wide also stated that, through two months of the fourth quarter, revenue is in line with expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.