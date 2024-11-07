Wolverine World Wide Announces Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.6 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $8.6 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $440.2 million from $527.7 million last year.

Wolverine World Wide earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.730 to $1.745 Bln

