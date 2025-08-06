Wolverine World Wide Announces Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide (WWW) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $26.8 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $14.2 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wolverine World Wide reported adjusted earnings of $28.4 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $474.2 million from $425.2 million last year.

Wolverine World Wide earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.8 Mln. vs. $14.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $474.2 Mln vs. $425.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.28 Full year revenue guidance: $450 - $460 Mln

