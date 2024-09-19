Wolverine Hits 52-Week High: Can Innovation Drive the Stock Higher?

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW hit a 52-week high of $15.37 on Wednesday before finally closing at $14.89. So far, WWW stock has rallied 67.5% against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s sharp 21.4% decline.



Brands investments and product diversification have enabled it to outperform the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.6% and 18.1%, respectively, during the same period.



Moreover, technical indicators are supportive of Wolverine’s strong performance. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in its financial health and prospects.



Wolverine’s Consumer-Centric Strategy Fuels Brand Growth

Wolverine's significant investments in demand generation, such as marketing and advertising efforts, have helped increase brand visibility, strengthen customer loyalty and drive sales growth. The company’s focus on delivering innovative and trend-forward products has resonated well with consumers.



Saucony, one of Wolverine’s leading brands, has demonstrated the success of this strategy through product launches like the Triumph 22 and Hurricane 24, which have experienced robust consumer demand. In the second quarter of 2024, Saucony saw a 900-basis point increase in revenue contribution year over year, with e-commerce growth exceeding 20%. Brands like Merrell and Sweaty Betty have strengthened their market positions through product updates and targeted consumer engagement.



WWW’s Cost Management, Debt Reduction Drive Financial Gains

In the second quarter, the company achieved a 400-basis point increase in the adjusted gross margin, which reached 43.1%. This growth underscores Wolverine's ability to drive profitability through strategic cost management, effective inventory control and targeted pricing strategies.



The company has also made significant progress in reducing its debt, thereby strengthening its balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, its net debt was $666 million, down $270 million from the previous year.



This aggressive debt reduction strategy enhances financial flexibility, allowing the company to make strategic investments in growth initiatives. With a target to further reduce net debt by an additional $175 million by the end of 2024, Wolverine is positioning itself for long-term financial stability.

Does WWW Stock Seem Attractive?

From a valuation perspective, Wolverine’s shares present an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.72, which is below the industry’s average of 2.13, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. Additionally, a Value Score of B further validates its appeal.



How to Play WWW?

Investors are likely to find WWW stock appealing due to its strong financial performance, strategic brand investments and impressive momentum. The company's focus on product innovation and consumer engagement has strengthened brand loyalty and sales. These, along with effective cost management and debt reduction efforts, make Wolverine a compelling investment option. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks are Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO.



Boot Barn operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 10.7% and 11.6%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 figures. BOOT has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward name-brand and private-label footwear. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 6.9% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%.

