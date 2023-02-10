Wolthuis John Cuts Stake in Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that Wolthuis John has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 0.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 0.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.61% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $81.92. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.61% from its latest reported closing price of $61.31.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is $4,519MM, an increase of 24.00%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is a decrease of 164 owner(s) or 12.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.36%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 160,235K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,410K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,827K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 6,771K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,921K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 29.98% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,938K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 5,589K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares, representing an increase of 46.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 31.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,172K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

