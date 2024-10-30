News & Insights

Wolters Kluwer’s Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 03:35 am EDT

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.

Wolters Kluwer reported a robust 6% organic revenue growth in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong performance in recurring revenues and expert solutions, particularly cloud-based platforms. The company is on track to meet its full-year guidance, supported by increased operating profit and cash flow, while maintaining substantial investments in product innovation. With ongoing share buybacks and strategic acquisitions, Wolters Kluwer continues to enhance value for its shareholders.

