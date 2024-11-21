Wolters Kluwer’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.

Wolters Kluwer has repurchased 130,000 shares valued at €20.1 million as part of its ongoing €1 billion share buyback program for 2024. The company aims to optimize its capital structure by retaining these shares as treasury stock for eventual cancellation. This move reflects Wolters Kluwer’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

