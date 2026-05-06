Markets

Wolters Kluwer Q1 Revenues Down, Backs FY26 Outlook

May 06, 2026 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY.PK), a Dutch provider of information, software, and services, reported Wednesday a 3 percent drop in first-quarter revenues, while adjusted operating profit and revenues increased in constant currencies. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the first quarter, adjusted operating profit grew 11 percent from last year in constant currencies.

Revenues declined on a reported basis, due to a 7 percent negative impact from currency. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 4 percent, partly reflecting the impact of net divestitures, mainly FRR. Organic growth was 5 percent, in line with the comparable period.

Subscription and other recurring revenues, representing around 85 percent of total revenues, recorded 7 percent organic growth. Non-recurring revenues declined 5 percent organically due to weaker trends in print books, on-premise licenses, and professional implementation services.

Health revenues increased 5 percent in constant currencies. Organic growth was 5 percent.

Further, the company announced that its shareholders, at the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, will be asked to approve a total dividend of 2.52 euros over financial year 2025, an increase of 8 percent from last year.

If approved, the final dividend of 1.59 euros per share will be paid to shareholders on June 17.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect earnings per share growth in high single-digit percentage, compared to last year's growth of 9 percent.

Adjusted operating profit margin is still expected to be approximately 28.0 percent, higher than 27.5 percent a year ago.

The company said it expects another year of good organic growth, and a further margin increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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