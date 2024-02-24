Wolters Kluwer N.V. (ENXTAM:WKL) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 146.24

The average one-year price target for Wolters Kluwer N.V. (ENXTAM:WKL) has been revised to 146.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 137.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 to a high of 173.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.48% from the latest reported closing price of 146.95 / share.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. Maintains 1.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKL is 0.66%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 42,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,332K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,333K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 13.40% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,082K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 0.45% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 1,953K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,920K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKL by 16.87% over the last quarter.

