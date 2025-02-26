News & Insights

Markets

Wolters Kluwer FY24 Profit Rises, Organic Revenue Growth At 6%; Announces CEO Succession Plan

February 26, 2025 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY.PK) reported fiscal 2024 profit of 1.08 billion euros, up 7% from last year. EPS was 4.52 euros compared to 4.09 euros. Adjusted operating profit was 1.6 billion euros, up 8% in constant currencies. Adjusted EPS was 4.97 euros, up 9% overall and up 11% in constant currencies.

Fiscal 2024 IFRS revenues were 5.92 billion euros, an increase of 6% from last year. Revenues were up 6% organically.

The company expects to achieve full-year 2025 organic growth in line with the prior year. Adjusted EPS growth is projected in mid-single-digit.

Wolters Kluwer announced that Nancy McKinstry, CEO, will retire in February 2026 following a one-year transition period. At the AGM, the Supervisory Board will nominate Stacey Caywood, the current CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health, as a member of the Executive Board, with the intention of appointing her as CEO of Wolters Kluwer in February 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.