Wolters Kluwer FY24 Profit Rises, Organic Revenue Growth At 6%; Announces CEO Succession Plan

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY.PK) reported fiscal 2024 profit of 1.08 billion euros, up 7% from last year. EPS was 4.52 euros compared to 4.09 euros. Adjusted operating profit was 1.6 billion euros, up 8% in constant currencies. Adjusted EPS was 4.97 euros, up 9% overall and up 11% in constant currencies.

Fiscal 2024 IFRS revenues were 5.92 billion euros, an increase of 6% from last year. Revenues were up 6% organically.

The company expects to achieve full-year 2025 organic growth in line with the prior year. Adjusted EPS growth is projected in mid-single-digit.

Wolters Kluwer announced that Nancy McKinstry, CEO, will retire in February 2026 following a one-year transition period. At the AGM, the Supervisory Board will nominate Stacey Caywood, the current CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health, as a member of the Executive Board, with the intention of appointing her as CEO of Wolters Kluwer in February 2026.

