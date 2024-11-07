Wolters Kluwer Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.
Wolters Kluwer has repurchased 112,600 of its own shares for €17.8 million as part of its €1 billion buyback program for 2024, with the aim of reducing capital through share cancellation. The company’s strategic move reflects its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining financial health. Wolters Kluwer remains a leader in professional information and software solutions, serving a global clientele across various industries.
