Wolters Kluwer Advances €1 Billion Share Buyback Plan

Wolters Kluwer has repurchased 120,200 of its own shares for €19.3 million as part of its ambitious €1 billion share buyback program for 2024. This move aims to manage capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value, with shares being held as treasury stock for potential cancellation. The company continues to leverage its strong financial position to optimize its capital structure.

