Wolters Kluwer Advances €1 Billion Share Buyback

December 05, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. has repurchased 102,800 of its own shares for €16.3 million as part of its ambitious €1 billion share buyback program for 2024. This initiative is aimed at capital reduction through share cancellation, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. With cumulative purchases reaching approximately €942.7 million, Wolters Kluwer continues to engage third parties to execute further buybacks.

