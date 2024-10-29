Wolters Kluwer Advances with €1 Billion Share Buyback

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.

Wolters Kluwer has repurchased 75,351 of its shares for €11.9 million as part of its ambitious €1 billion buyback program for 2024. This strategic move is aimed at capital reduction and reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buybacks are handled by third parties and adhere to relevant regulations.

