Wolters Kluwer Advances €1 Billion Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (GB:0NMU) has released an update.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. has repurchased 143,963 of its own shares for €21.6 million, with an average price of €149.83 per share, as part of a larger €1 billion share buyback program for 2024. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and are intended for capital reduction through cancellation. To date, the 2024 program has amassed over 3 million shares at an average cost of €142.77 each.

