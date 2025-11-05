Wolters Kluwer 9M Adj. Profit, Revenue Rise, Backs FY View; To Buy Back EUR 200 Mln Shares; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY.PK), a Dutch provider of information, software, and services, reported Wednesday that its nine-month adjusted operating profit increased 15 percent in constant currencies with higher revenues. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.

In Amsterdam, the shares were gaining around 2.9 percent to trade at 110.15 euros.

In the nine months, the adjusted operating profit margin improved, driven by Health, Tax & Accounting, and Legal & Regulatory.

The nine-month revenues grew 7 percent in constant currencies and 6 percent organically. Recurring revenues, which represents 84 percent of total revenues, grew 7 percent organically. Recurring cloud software revenues increased 15 percent organically.

Nonrecurring revenues declined 2 percent mainly caused by expected declines in print books, professional services, and onpremise software licenses.

Revenues from North America grew 5 percent organically while revenues from Europe increased 6 percent. Asia Pacific & ROW revenues went up 6 percent organically.

The company further said that it has signed new mandate to repurchase shares for up to 200 million euros from November 6 up to February 23, 2026, bringing forward part of an intended 2026 share buyback.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect organic growth to be broadly in line with the prior year.

The company continues to expect the adjusted operating profit margin in reported currency to be near the top end of our guidance range, supported by most divisions.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow in mid- to high-single-digit.

