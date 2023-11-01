Wolters Kluwer 9-month Adj. Operating Profit Declines, Organic Revenues Up 5%; Reiterates Guidance

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY.PK) reported that its nine-month adjusted operating profit declined 2% in constant currencies. Adjusted operating profit margin was 26.1%, down 150 basis points from last year.

For the nine month period, total revenues were up 2% overall reflecting the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar, particularly in the third quarter of 2023. Nine-month revenues were up 4% in constant currencies. Excluding the effect of currency, acquisitions, and divestments, organic revenues were up 5% in the first nine months.

The Group continues to expect an increase in the full-year 2023 adjusted operating profit margin.

