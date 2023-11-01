News & Insights

Markets

Wolters Kluwer 9-month Adj. Operating Profit Declines, Organic Revenues Up 5%; Reiterates Guidance

November 01, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY.PK) reported that its nine-month adjusted operating profit declined 2% in constant currencies. Adjusted operating profit margin was 26.1%, down 150 basis points from last year.

For the nine month period, total revenues were up 2% overall reflecting the impact of the weaker U.S. dollar, particularly in the third quarter of 2023. Nine-month revenues were up 4% in constant currencies. Excluding the effect of currency, acquisitions, and divestments, organic revenues were up 5% in the first nine months.

The Group continues to expect an increase in the full-year 2023 adjusted operating profit margin.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.