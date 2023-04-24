Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Wolfspeed WOLF is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Apr 26.



Wolfspeed’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues are expected to be between $210 million and $230 million. Loss is anticipated to be in the range of 12-16 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $218.5 million, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus mark for third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss is pegged at 15 cents per share. Wolfspeed incurred a loss of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Wolfspeed beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%.

Factors to Note

Wolfspeed has been benefiting from a strong pipeline of design-ins across a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial and energy end markets in the quarter under review.



Further, strong demand for merchant and captive materials is likely to have favored the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, Wolfspeed’s top-line growth is expected to have benefited from strong power devices and material product lines.



The gross margin is expected to have improved due to continued improvements in power device and material product lines supply execution. Wolfspeed expects non-GAAP gross margin between 32% and 34%. The same was 33.6% in the year-ago quarter.



However, softness in RF products demand because of secular headwinds and a recession-related pullback in 5G demand are expected to have acted as headwinds for the company in the fiscal third quarter.



Wolfspeed expects fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP operating loss to be between $22 million and $30 million. WOLF reported an operating loss of $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Further, rising supply chain constraints due to geopolitical tensions and higher inflationary costs are likely to have negatively impacted its overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Wolfspeed currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

