Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Wolfspeed WOLF is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26.



Wolfspeed expects the first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss between 2 cents and 8 cents per share. Revenues are anticipated to be $232.5-$247.5 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $239.76 million, implying growth of 53.10% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for loss has stayed at 5 cents per share over the past 30 days. Wolfspeed had reported a loss of 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Wolfspeed’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.65%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Wolfspeed has been benefiting from the increasing use of silicon carbide substrates in high-voltage applications. The momentum is expected to have continued in the fiscal first quarter, driven by design wins in the automotive, industrial and energy end markets.



Wolfspeed’s top-line growth is expected to have benefited from strong power devices.



Although the gross margin is expected to have improved due to continued improvements in power device execution, Wolfspeed expects the non-GAAP gross margin between 35.5% and 37.5%, whereas it reported 34% in the year-ago quarter.



However, start-up costs related to the newly opened Mohawk Valley fab are expected to have affected the quarterly bottom line. Wolfspeed expects the fiscal first-quarter non-GAAP operating loss between $2 million and $10 million. WOLF had reported an operating loss of $33.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Although Wolfspeed currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, its Earnings ESP stands at 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

