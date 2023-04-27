Wolfspeed (WOLF) Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Wolfspeed WOLF reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 13 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents per share but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 12 cents per share.



Revenues of $228.7 million increased 21.6% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 4.65%.

Quarter Details

In the fiscal third quarter, Wolfspeed reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 30%, which contracted 400 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin was adversely impacted by supply chain constraints.



In the reported quarter, sales, general and administrative expenses were $60.5 million (26.5% of total revenues), up 17.5% year over year. Moreover, research & development expenses (24.5% of total revenues) decreased 16.6% year over year to $56.1 million.



Wolfspeed incurred a non-GAAP operating loss of $101.9 million, wider than the operating loss of $62.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 26, 2023, WOLF had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.25 billion.



In the fiscal third quarter, Wolfspeed reported cash outflow from operations of $11 million compared with $28.4 million in the fiscal first quarter.



Free cash outflow was $244.9 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, Wolfspeed expects revenues in the range of $212-$232 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues is pegged at $232.86 million.



Non-GAAP loss is expected to be 17-23 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s loss stands at 14 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Wolfspeed currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



WOLF’s shares have fallen 37.6% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 3.9% in the past year.



