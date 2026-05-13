Wolfspeed (WOLF) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of $28.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.05% from the latest reported closing price of $53.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLF is 0.25%, an increase of 35.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.33% to 48,153K shares. The put/call ratio of WOLF is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Integrated Device Technology holds 16,852K shares representing 37.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 3,271K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,299K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing a decrease of 20.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 50.43% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,798K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,537K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%.

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