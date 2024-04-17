Wolfspeed (WOLF) Price Target Decreased by 7.32% to 37.59

The average one-year price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has been revised to 37.59 / share. This is an decrease of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 40.56 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.78% from the latest reported closing price of 25.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLF is 0.18%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 173,386K shares. The put/call ratio of WOLF is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,513K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,516K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,829K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,847K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 0.75% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,809K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLF by 23.87% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,095K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,854K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wolfspeed leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation.

