Wolfspeed (WOLF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed the most recent trading day at $47.82, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of energy-efficient lighting had lost 21.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wolfspeed as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wolfspeed is projected to report earnings of -$0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.1 million, down 18.32% from the prior-year quarter.

WOLF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.41 per share and revenue of $989.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -66.21% and +7.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wolfspeed. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 100.24% lower within the past month. Wolfspeed currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wolfspeed (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.