Wolfspeed (WOLF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $43.07, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of energy-efficient lighting had lost 23.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wolfspeed as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.64, down 1500% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $197.1 million, down 18.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.41 per share and revenue of $989.98 million, which would represent changes of -66.21% and +7.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wolfspeed should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 100.24% lower. Wolfspeed is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

