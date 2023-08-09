Wolfspeed (WOLF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $56.55, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of energy-efficient lighting had lost 10.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wolfspeed as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, down 900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $223.36 million, down 2.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wolfspeed. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.85% lower. Wolfspeed is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

