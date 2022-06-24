Wolfspeed Stock Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) shares are increasing more than 11 percent on Friday morning trade continuing an upsurge since June 16. The major U.S. stocks are on a positive stroke today. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $69.10, up 9.86 percent from the previous close of $62.90 on a volume of 1,126,030. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $58.07-$142.33 on average volume of 1,791,470.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.