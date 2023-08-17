News & Insights

Markets
WOLF

Wolfspeed Sinks As Q4 Earnings, Outlook Come In Below Estimates

August 17, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF), are falling more than 18% Thursday morning after reporting fourth-quarter earnings shy of analysts' view. The company's first-quarter outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Wolfspeed operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focusing on silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies.

The company reported a net loss of $113.3 million or $0.91 per share compared with net income of $32.4 million or $0.26 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $52.8 million or $0.42 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.29 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $235.8 million, from $228.5 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $233.19 million.

For the first quarter, Wolfspeed targets revenue in a range of $220 million - $240 million, and adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.60 - $0.75. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $246.78 million for the quarter.

WOLF, currently at $43.49, has traded in the range of $39.02 - $125.48 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.